Runner Johnny Miles is #7 on the list of Nova Scotia’s 15 top athletes

On Tuesday, it was announced that Sydney Mines native, Johnny Miles was being recognized as the number 7 athlete in the province by the Sport Hall of Fame. In collaboration with Canada 150, the Nova Scotia Hall decided to list the 15 greatest athletes in the province, with Miles being recognized this week.

President and CEO of the Hall, Bruce Rainnie says that Miles was a no brainer for the list, having won two Boston Marathton’s. Rainnie says that this was the headline in a Boston newspaper after the 1926 marathon:

Miles is a two-time winner of the Boston Marathon in 1926 and 1929. He is a member of the order of Canada and a two time Olympian.