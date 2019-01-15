Runners Allie Flower and Tim Brennan are the St. FX Athletes of the Week

The StFX female and male athletes of the week are in.

X-Women track & field sprinter Allie Flower was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Flower broke two meet records at the Moncton Open on Saturday with a pair of first place finishes. Her time of 41.62 in the 300m broke her own record of 42.67 set two years ago in 2017. She then followed up with a 1:38.88 in the 600m sprint, bettering the meet record of 1:39.61 from 2010.

X-Men track & field sprinter Tim Brennan was named the StFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 13, 2019. Brennan had a pair of first place finishes at the Moncton Open on Saturday and broke a meet record.