Rural Internet Project in Pictou County to soon hook up customers

The Municipality of Pictou County’s rural internet project is closing in on hooking up its first customers.

County Warden Robert Parker said the official ETA is still being worked on but the fibre is up in the Lyons Brook area for the first phase. With the fibre, the county is not selling it to the customer, noting the county has a open network with several internet service providers.

Internet Service Providers are being firmed up and will be announced on the county’s web site

www.ruralnet.munpict.ca as soon as hook up is available. Rural residents will also receive information in the mail for both wireless and fibre services.

A Facebook post also noted the county’s wireless service will also begin connecting people this month, noting it will be a continuous rollout as well, meaning that not everyone will be hooked up at once. Parker said this is the piece a lot of people are waiting for, adding it will serve people all over the county.