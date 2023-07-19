Rural Internet Work in Antigonish County making progress

Shirlyn Donovan, strategic initiatives coordinator for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, says rural internet work in the county continues.

The tree trimming work is almost complete and Bell’s construction partner VistaCare is now out in some select areas placing strand where possible with cable placements to follow.

Donovan stated work should be complete in the Heatherton area sometime this fall and individual addresses will have access as the fibre lines are run.

Residents are encouraged to visit internet.buildns.ca for project updates and to check their eligibility for the Satellite Internet Service Rebate as an interim solution.

Donovan said they hope to have a more detailed update for the county by the end of the month.