Ryan Leil Seeks PC Nomination in Pictou Centre

Ryan Leil has announced he will run for the PC nomination in Pictou Centre.

Leil served as a police officer with the New Glasgow Regional Police and the RCMP for the last 20 years, and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Police for the New Glasgow Regional Police.

A husband and father of two, Leil volunteers with the Pictou County Minor Hockey Association and serve on the YMCA of Pictou County Board of Directors. A long-time Progressive Conservative supporter, Leil stated he wants roll up his sleeves and work directly with Premier Tim Houston and the PC Team to continue to build up the local community and ensure they have a strong voice at the provincial table.

He thanked current Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn for his 14 years representing the riding.