Ryan Smyth takes another run and public office, Running for the People’s Party in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

Ryan Smyth is returning to the political arena, this time as a People`s party of Canada candidate for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in the upcoming federal election.

Smyth, originally from Ontario and now living in the Antigonish area since 2016, works in computer software. He ran twice provincially for the Atlantic Party and once federally for the Rhino Party. He said he wanted to run in the election because it`s important that the idea of freedom leading to prosperity gets out there.

As for the major issues in the upcoming to the election, Smyth said they all come down to the economy.

Smyth encourages people to vote their conscience, look into the different platforms, and vote for what will make Canada better.