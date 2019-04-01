S. W. Weeks Construction submits additional information to province on Proposal Quarry Expansion

A company that’s proposing an expansion of a quarry in Pictou County has come back with additional information to provincial regulators.

Last summer, S. W. Weeks Construction registered the expansion of its MacLellans Mountain Quarry for an Environmental Assessment. However, Environment Minister Margaret Miller said last August she needed more information before she could sign off. She requested a hyrdological assessment as well as a survey to determine the abundance of fish species on the property.

Late last week, Weeks Construction filed the additional information to the province in an addendum to its application. The public has until April 27th to comment to the Environmental Assessment Branch.

The company says the project encompasses an expansion area of 32.8 hectares on two tracts of land it owns. The current quarry utilizes 25 hectares. Weeks Construction says the expansion will allow the company to continue to have quarry reserves available to serve the local market. Future aggregate production at the quarry is expected to remain at the current annual rate of 250-thousand tonnes.