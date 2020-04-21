S. W. Weeks Contracting submits the Lowest Bid on several Construction Projects

S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted the lowest bid of $3.9 million for drainage improvements and asphalt patching and repaving for three projects in Pictou County along Route 348, East River West Side Road and Route 289. Two other companies submitted quotes.

Weeks had the lowest tender at $1.6 million for partial depth recycling and asphalt concrete repaving along a small section of Trunk 19 in Inverness County. Four other companies bid on the project

Weeks presented the lowest estimate of $1.3 million on a contract for drainage improvements and asphalt concrete patching and repaving along Lock Broom Loop, Condon Road and Walkerville Road in Pictou County. Two other companies offered quotes.

Weeks Contracting offered the lowest bid of $1.1 million for a concrete patching and repaving project along a 4.5 kilometre section of route 374 in Halifax County. Three other companies offered estimates.

Weeks also presented a low quote of $1.1 million for a pulverization and asphalt concrete patching and repaving project on Meadowville Station Road in Pictou County. One other company bid on the project