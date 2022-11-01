Sacred Heart Community Health Centre to get a new roof

Cheticamp’s Sacred Heart Community Health Centre is getting a new roof.

Officials with Nova Scotia Health say work has started on replacing the health centre’s original roof, which is more than 23 years old. Work is expected to be completed in December.

While work continues, area residents are asked to use caution as they enter and leave the health centre or use its grounds. Overhead protection will be in place, but you are asked to use caution in any areas where construction is underway. You are also asked to following any signs in place and not enter areas blocked by construction.

Residents are also reminded to follow COVID-19 measures including visitor restrictions, social distancing, wearing a non-medical masks and good hand hygiene