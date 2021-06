Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace is holding a virtual Walk/Run event this month. It continues until June 20th, World Refugee Day.

One of the organizers of the Run/Walk, Kristian Rasenberg says they don’t have a specific fund- raising goal in mind, but they want to collect enough money to bring a refugee family to Antigonish.

He says there are several ways you can become involved in the walk/run.

More information about the walk/run can be found at www.safeantigonish.ca