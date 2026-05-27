Safety Concerns about the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport Raised by Port Hastings Fire Chief at Richmond Municipal Council

Richmond Municipal Council is raising safety concerns about the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, correspondence was reviewed from Port Hastings Volunteer Fire Chief Jim Cavanaugh who claimed a presentation by airport representatives in April to council contained “an abundance of misleading and mistaken comments” about fire protection at the airport.

Although his department is the primary responder for the airport, the chief challenged the assertions of the airport representative that they have been working closely with the department. He said there have been no communications, donations or working relationships between his department and the airport.

Cavanaugh said he was never contacted about sitting on the airport committee to provide input on emergency services such as fire and rescue plans and capabilities.

The chief said his department was not consulted about the airport’s plan to dig a hole for a dry hydrant.

Over a year ago, a member of his department made several requests for a comprehensive emergency response plan, which was never provided to the department, Cavanaugh noted.

With greater traffic at the airport comes a greater risk of aircraft crashes, but the chief said no local fire department is equipped to deal with such incidents, and the cost of equipment, training and personnel is astronomical. He noted that there are no foam trucks in the area and his department is not funded by the airport for that.

Council then accepted the recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole asking that Warden Lois Landry write a letter to the airport management committee recommending that emergency services representation be

included on the committee.



Council also directed the warden to forward Cavanaugh’s letter to the airport management committee with a request that the item be placed on the agenda at an upcoming meeting.