Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish Launch Food Drive
Posted at 12:04 pm on October 25, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Students at Saint Andrew Junior School have launched a campaign to collect donations for the Food Bank. Students call their initiative “We Scare Hunger”. One of the organizers of the event, Grade 8 student Carly Sampson says they have set an ambitious goal.
Saint Andrew Junior School has teamed up with Keltic Ford to collect food items at the school and the dealership. The food drive ends Thursday.