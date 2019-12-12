Salmon-Farming Company Cermaq Explores Expansion to Guysborough County

Canada’s second largest salmon-farming company is inviting municipal councillors and local residents to an open house in Guysborough early in the new year. An invitation to the town hall-style event was shared at last night’s monthly meeting of Guysborough council. The BC-based company is looking to expand its production to Nova Scotia, and is considering several sites, including Chedabucto Bay. Cermaq has opened an office in Guysborough, where their new Sustainability Development Coordinator is based.