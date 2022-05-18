Salsman Park Marina to Open in Guysborough County

A new marina in the Guysborough area is getting ready to open for its first season in operation.

The Salsman Park Marina, located in the former Picnic Park is associated with the Provincial park camp ground between Country Harbour and Middle Country Harbour on Highway 316.

Jolene Hudson, secretary with the Salsman Park Marina Association, said the marina has 11 berths and is designed so they can expand if the need requires. Hudson said the idea started in 2013, with community member Rob Walsh recognizing a need of a place from which to launch boats freely without being tied to a season. Hudson said the District of Guysborough came on board a number of years later, noting the municipality funded the project to the tune of around $1 million and looked after the construction.

The District of Guysborough leased the grounds from the province, and the marina association leased the grounds from the municipality.

Hudson said the slipway, or boat launch, is operational and available for use. As for the docks, the association is expecting them in the next couple of weeks and hope to have them in place sometime in June. The expect to have 11 berths and four moorings.

Hudson said they are beyond pleased with how the project turned out.