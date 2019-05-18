Saltscapes Cape Breton is fast approaching. Head over to the Port of Sydney Saturday, 10 a.m- 8 p.m and Sunday 10 a.m – 5p.m to take in all things Cape Breton.
The Alumni Aquatic Centre will be closed tomorrow May 21st until 5pm.
Due to the cold rainy day Antigonish Celtics Soccer Club is cancelling the 1st night of House League soccer tonight May 20th for U8's and U10's at the Central Sports Field in Antigonish.
The province’s environment minister approved the MacLellan’s Mountain Quarry expansion project in Pictou County. On March 28, S.W. Weeks Construction Ltd. registered an additional information addendum for the MacLellan`s Mountain Quarry Expansion Project for environmental assessment. Environment minister Gordon Wilson approved the project with conditions, including protecting water resources, developing a wildlife management plan, […]
Upgrades are coming for two local ferry services. Federal Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan and Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines have announced both the Little Narrows and Country Harbour ferries are being replaced. The cable ferries will be capable of carrying 15 cars, increasing passenger capacity. Both levels of government are contributing up to six […]
The Toronto Raptors have guaranteed themselves a trip back to Milwaukee after taking Game 3 of the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference final. Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his game-high 36 points in double-overtime to lead the Raptors to a 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Pascal Siakam delivered 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto cut Milwaukee’s […]