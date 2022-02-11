Sandlot Baseball Field seeks Nominations for Community Fence of Fame

Randy Crouse, national, provincial and local coordinator for Challenger Baseball, said organizers

developed the Sandlot with the premise of making it a facility for the entire community.

After completion, organizers came up with another idea to enhance the community side of things even further.

The Community Fence of Fame, located on the outfield fencing, recognizes locals who make a difference through sport and/or physical activity. Current members include Dwayne Russell, Oliver Smith and Jaxon MacDonald, and Crouse says he and other volunteers want to make the list a little longer.

If you would like to nominate someone for consideration for induction onto the Community Fence of Fame, please email randy.crouse@hotmail.com or call 902-318-0707 with a maximum of a one page write-up explaining why the individual or group should be inducted. Please include the contact information for the person being nominated. The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2022.