Santa’s Letters 2022

Letter’s to Santa start on November 28th. Submit your childs wish list at the link below, and we’ll put them on the air around 4:45 pm Monday – Friday for East Coast Credit Union.
Follow this link for important information from 989 XFM. School Buses, Cancellations, links to our news, weather, sports. And listen anywhere, online, http://989xfm.ca
https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Found Dog:
A male Husky was found Sunday afternoon in the Summers Road area. He does not have a collar or tags, but does have a chain. Can be claimed by calling 902-863-9501.
A major upgrade is coming for the New Glasgow Library with help from the town, the province and the federal government. https://bit.ly/3Uyz5vo
CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the social enterprise is fortunate to have the support of the business community. The CACL held its annual Business Ability Banquet late last week, which featured guest speaker Paul MacLeod, a vice president with Sobeys, who spoke about the positive contribution his company has had with hiring participants […]
Antigonish Ageing Well Together Coalition, along with Community Links and the StFX Department of Adult Education, want to hear from local seniors about how to serve them better. As part of a research project funded by Change Lab Research Initiative (CLRI) and conducted out of the university`s adult education department, in partnership with the coalition, […]
LOCAL SPORTS University: The X-Men Football team continued their perfect season, dropping the Mount Allison Mounties 21-14 in the Loney Bowl to win their second consecutive AUS championship banner. Third year X-Men receiver/returner Ben Harrington was named Subway player of the game and won the Don Loney trophy as playoff MVP as he had 183 […]