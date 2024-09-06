Sarah Armstrong to Seek a Seat on Antigonish Town Council in October’s Municipal Election

Community organizer Sarah Armstrong is running for Antigonish Town Council.

Armstrong is the former owner and editor of the Highland Heart newsletter, longtime Chair of Friends of the Antigonish Library, membership coordinator for the Antigonish Community Energy Cooperative, and co-founder of Let Antigonish Decide.

She works as the Community Navigator for the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty and webmaster of antigonishresources.ca. The town of Antigonish recognized her volunteer efforts at the 2017 Volunteer Awards.

A release from Armstrong states her campaign will focus on transparency in government and ensuring that the people of Antigonish have a meaningful role in the decision-making process. The release also states Armstrong looks forward to working with residents to address shared challenges.