Sarah Bujold off to Canadian National Women’s Team Fall Festival

A local university hockey player is getting a look from the national squad.

StFX X-Women hockey forward Sarah Bujold received an invite for the Canadian National Women’s Team Fall Festival. Bujold, who is set to dress for her fifth and final season of university eligibility, was the only AUS athlete invited to the event, and only one of five invited from the USports ranks.

So far in her time at X, Bujold scored 49 goals and added 40 assists in 95 regular season games. The 2017 USports player of the year was also one of four athletes nominated for the BLG Award for the top female athlete in the country. She played on the U SPORTS all-star team at the Summer Showcase for the past two years, playing against Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, and this past summer against Japan’s national women’s team.

The Fall Festival gets underway September 8th and lasts until the 16th at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek and will feature the national team prospects split into a red and white team who will train and compete against each other and local teams over the week.