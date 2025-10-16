Sarah McLauchlin in Halifax Nov 4th

Sarah McLachlan, has won many grammy’s, Juno’s and sold millions of records over the years. She was the founder of lilith fair here in Canada. Sarah’s coming to Halifax on Tuesday November 4th, Scotiabank Center and you could be going. Fill out the information at the link below, and we’ll put you in for the draw on Oct 31. Once per household please. Duplicates will be removed.

Please leave this field empty. By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules. Δ

Brought to you by: Carmie MacInnis Insurance – Antigonish, Chediac Brand source New Glasgow, Inglis Jewelers – New Glasgow, Ceilidh Honda Powerhouse – New Glasgow and TNB Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning -Pictou County