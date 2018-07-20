Saskatchewan Bishop visits Antigonish as part of a 62 day Cycling Tour Across Canada

healing and reconciliation made a swing through Antigonish today. Qu’Appelle Bishop Rob Harwick says he began preparing for this bike ride four years ago, and he’s doing it for several reasons.
A Saskatchewan Anglican Bishop who is cycling across Canada in a 62 day journey of unity,
Hardwick says the cross Canada trek will also raise some money for Indigenous Ministeries. He hopes to collect 800-thousand dollars for that work, through donations on-line and with local congregations. He’s also looking to raise another 1.2 million in his own diocese for a variety of projects, including a medical centre in Burundi, and Ministries focused on children, youth and First Nations