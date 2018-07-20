Saskatchewan Bishop visits Antigonish as part of a 62 day Cycling Tour Across Canada

A Saskatchewan Anglican Bishop who is cycling across Canada in a 62 day journey of unity, healing and reconciliation made a swing through Antigonish today. Qu’Appelle Bishop Rob Harwick says he began preparing for this bike ride four years ago, and he’s doing it for several reasons.

Hardwick says the cross Canada trek will also raise some money for Indigenous Ministeries. He hopes to collect 800-thousand dollars for that work, through donations on-line and with local congregations. He’s also looking to raise another 1.2 million in his own diocese for a variety of projects, including a medical centre in Burundi, and Ministries focused on children, youth and First Nations