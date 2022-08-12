Satellite Internet Service Rebate Program Expanding

The recently announced Satellite Internet Service Rebate program is expanding to help more Nova Scotians get access to internet services faster.

Starting immediately, the program will accept applications from residents and business owners who are not expected to gain access to wired or wireless internet until after December 31, 2023. The program expansion is expected to help about 2,200 homes and businesses, in addition to the estimated 3,700 originally announced.

The program covers the one-time costs of installing satellite internet for eligible homes or businesses, up to a maximum of $1,000. Previously, the rebate only applied to homes or businesses where there was no other planned internet service solution. The expansion will include areas of Pictou County that were not expected to gain access to high-speed internet until at least 2024