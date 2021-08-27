Listen Live
Friday: Burning restricted until 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow. Burning permitted after 2 p.m. in Inverness, Kings and Victoria counties only.
Check before you burn and know municipal bylaws! Restrictions updated daily at 2 p.m.: http://novascotia.ca/burnsafe
The Free Indoor Movie at the St. Mary's Recplex as a part of St. Mary's Multicultural Festival has been cancelled due to low registration. It will be rescheduled for sometime in September or October.
Cape Breton Canso Liberal Incumbent Mike Kelloway says Healt...3:51 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton Canso incumbent says the big issue in the area remains health care and what the federal government can do to help. Mike Kelloway, the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming federal election, says even though it is a provincial domain, items like doctor recruitment and retention remains on the minds […]
Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia3:19 pm | Read Full Article
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries. Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact […]
Cummins 150 at Petty International Speedway Cancelled9:16 pm | Read Full Article
The Cummins 150 scheduled for Saturday at Petty International Speedway at River Glade, New Brunswick, near Moncton has been cancelled. Race organizers say the race has been shelved because of new travel restrictions imposed this week based on vaccination status in Nova Scotia. The next race on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will […]