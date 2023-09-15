Listen Live
"Mackerel" or "Mack" is missing: a grey/white cat missing since Monday in the North Grant Area before the trailer court. Please could check your property to see if he's locked in a shed or garage. If found, please call 902-870-1932.
Public Notice:
The Town advises residents of a planned power outage required for equipment repairs tonight from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The following areas will be without power:
West St
St. Ninian St
Hillcrest St
Cedar Terrace
Highland Drive from West St. to Braemore St.
The Antigonish Regional Emergency Management Organization is tracking Hurricane Lee and has begun addressing items from our Hurricane Preparedness Checklist. The most important thing you can do before a storm is to be prepared with a 72-hour emergency kit and emergency plan.
Parks Canada Locates Aggressive Coyotes in Cape Breton Highl...9:52 am | Read Full Article
Parks Canada announced it concluded its efforts to locate and remove any aggressive coyotes from the Green Cove area of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. This operation resulted from an incident last week in which a cyclist was bitten on the arm by a coyote. As previously reported, the coyotes in both the MacKenzie Mountain […]
Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival Canceled9:33 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonight: Art After Dark Festival scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. Organizers say it wasn’t an easy decision shelve the event, especially after all the work had been put into preparations for the weekend. However, officials says they wanted to ensure everyone involved is safe and able to avoid traveling on dangerous roads. […]
X-Women Soccer’s Amanda Smith is the USports Female At...6:49 pm | Read Full Article
STFX women’s soccer forward Amanda Smith is the USports female athlete of the week. The second year education student from Ottawa in her fifth year of eligibility scored four goals in two X-Women victories over the weekend to improve their record to 4-and-0. Smith was also named the AUS female athlete fo the week. Smith […]