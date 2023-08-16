Schedule and Honourees Announced for St. FX University Homecoming

StFX University announced its honourees and schedule for Homecoming 2023.

The StFX Alumni Association’s alumni recognition awards will be presented Saturday October 14, at 10 a.m. in the Schwartz Auditorium. Winners of the awards of excellence include Dr. Jack Rasmussen who earned the young alumnus award, Graydon Nicholas as the distinguished alumnus, Dr. Pamela Farrell as the distinguished alumna, Patty Boyle for the Xaverian Spirit award, and 989xfm as a friend of StFX.

Hall of honour inductees include John Gillies, Marie Salamoun-Dunne, and Craig Smith.

Over homecoming weekend, a number of StFX varsity teams will take to the field. Women’s rugby is set to host UPEI on October 13, while the football team will host Mount Allison on October 14. The soccer teams will host a double header on October 15 against Memorial University.