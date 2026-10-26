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Schedules Announced for the AUS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships

Oct 26, 2026 | Sports

The schedules have been announced for the AUS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships.
 Both events are slated for next weekend.  The men’s championship is at Dalhousie University, while the Women’s is to be hosted by Memorial.
At the men’s championship, St. FX is seeded first and has a bye into the semi-final Friday at 4 pm.  The X-Men will play the winner of  Thursday’s quarterfinal between host Dalhousie and UNB.   The other quarterfinal Thursday features Moncton and UPEI, with the winner facing second seed Cape Breton Friday afternoon at 1 pm.  The AUS final will be Sunday at 4 pm.
At the women’s championship, St. FX, will square off with host Memorial in a quarterfinal at 4 pm Thursday.  The winner will meet first seed Cape Breton at 4 p.m. on Friday.  The other quarterfinal at 1 pm Thursday features UNB and Acadia.  The victor in that game will take on second seed Dalhousie at 1 pm Friday.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.