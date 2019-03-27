School Adminstrators Placed East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy Under Lockdown Tuesday

Administrators with the Strait Regional Centre for Education confirmed there was a lockdown at East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy Tuesday.

SRCE communications coordinator Deanna Gillis said East Antigonish principal Richard Britten sent a letter to families regarding the incident. In the letter, Britten states staff initiated a lockdown as the result of a behavioural incident involving a student. As a precaution, the school contacted 911 and local RCMP responded.

Britten stated the lockdown lasted approximately 50 minutes after which the normal school routine resumed. Britten also stated staff and students should be commended for their cooperation.