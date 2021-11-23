Tim Horton's Antigonish
School announcements for today Nov 23: St. Andrew’s Consolidated School, Classes cancelled, support staff report for work at regular time, schools in Richmond County,École Beau-Port Arichat classes cancelled, Classes cancelled, support staff report for work at regular time Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, classes cancelled, support staff need not report to work, L’école NDA – classes cancelled, Pleasant Bay School, classes cancelled support staff need not report to work Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy, classes cancelled, support staff report for work at regular time Paqtnkek Education Centre will be closed due to the weather. In Pictou County: CCRCE is closing Salt Springs Elementary and Frank H MacDonald are closed due to power outages

