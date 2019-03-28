Listen Live
Paul Landry Appointed Regional Executive Centre of Education...8:49 am | Read Full Article
The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development named Paul Landry as the Regional Executive Director of Education for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, effective Monday, April 1, 2019. The appointment comes after a nation wide search. A release from the SRCE Describes Landry as a career educator with extensive experience in the public school system […]
One man sent to hospital following a collision between a Pic...12:54 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP are reporting a collision between a pickup truck and a horse and buggy left one man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The collision took place yesterday on Highway 4 in James River around 2:20 p.m. A pickup truck stuck an eastbound horse and buggy from behind, which ejected the driver of the buggy. […]
Synishin Resigns as Antigonish Farmers Mutual Insurance Bull...2:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Bulldogs are looking for a new head coach. Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Bulldogs head coach David Synishin has stepped down. Bulldogs GM Gerry Marangoni said the organization is sad to see Synishin step down, adding Synishin is a phenomenal coach and the program benefitted from his experience and expertise. Synishin said the reason he […]