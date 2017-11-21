School Bus Crash in Monastery under investigation

Strait Regional School Board officials say one of their school buses was in a collision with a car this morning. The crash involving bus 290 occurred around 8:30 this morning on Highway 4 in Monastery. On board the bus were 28 students who attend East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy.

EHS, RCMP, the local fire department, school administration and School Board Transportation staff responded. The students were assessed by EHS personnel. As a precaution, three students were taken to hospital; two by family members and one by EHS for further medical assessment. The other 25 students continued to school. Parents and guardians of all students were contacted.

The RCMP and the School Board’s Transportation staff are investigating the crash.