School Bus in Victoria County collides with a Trailer near Englishtown

RCMP are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Victoria County. Police say shortly after 8 this morning, a school bus with eleven students on board collided with a trailer that had been partially left in the roadway overnight on Highway 105 near Englishtown.

The students on the bus suffered some bumps and bruises. The driver of the bus sustained serious injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to hospital for treatment.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions at the scene of the crash. Traffic is being diverted.