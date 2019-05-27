Listen Live
School Cancelled: Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academydue to a power outage, support staff please report for work at regular time
A Number of Capital Projects Planned in New Antigonish Town ...8:53 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council has approved a budget of $10.67 million and a $3 million capital plan. The budget also holds the line on property tax rates; the residential rate is $1.09 per $100 of assessment while the commercial is $2.61; both unchanged from last year. Sewer rates will rise $8.19 on the average resident’s quarterly […]
Antigonish County Adopts $15 million Budget, No Tax Rate Inc...8:40 am | Read Full Article
The county’s tax rates aren’t going anywhere. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, members voted to keep the residential tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $1.46 per $100 of assessment. This marks the eleventh year in […]
Sports Roundup – May 266:41 am | Read Full Article
Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors into the N-B-A Finals for the first time with a 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win the series in six games and will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the N-B-A […]