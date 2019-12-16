Listen Live
Public Notice: Please be advised that there has been a water main break on Whidden Street.
Late Bus: 323, Antigonish, John Watt, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 60 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
Clarrie MacKinnon Elected to Westville Town Council9:36 am | Read Full Article
Residents of Westville have elected former Pictou East MLA Clarrie MacKinnon to town council. In a Special Election yesterday, MacKinnon garnered 455 votes. Challenger Betty Jean Sutherland received 286. The election was called after Lennie White resigned from town council to run for Mayor. White was elected Mayor by acclamation. Facebook Twitter
Special Election being held in Westville to fill a vacant To...6:02 am | Read Full Article
Residents of Westville are choosing a new town councillor today. Two people are in the running for the vacant council seat; former Pictou East MLA Clarrie MacKinnon and Betty Jean Sutherland. Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The seat became vacant after former councillor Lennie White resigned to run for […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter