School Students sharing Random Acts of Kindness in Antigonish
Posted at 8:58 am on December 15, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Some school students from the area will be going around town Friday sharing random acts of kindness with town residents. St. Andrew Jr. School guidance group received a $1,000 grant from the Awesome Antigonish foundation, which students will spread through Antigonish Friday.
Grade 8 student James Khoury says that spreading random acts of kindness in their school is a common occurence, so spreading it all through Antigonish seemed like a good idea:
Khoury says he can’t give details about where they will be today, but keep an eye open for students at different shops and buildings through the town and county.