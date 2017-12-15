School Students sharing Random Acts of Kindness in Antigonish

received a $1,000 grant from the Awesome Antigonish foundation, which students will spread through Antigonish Friday. Some school students from the area will be going around town Friday sharing random acts of kindness with town residents. St. Andrew Jr. School guidance groupreceived a $1,000 grant from the Awesome Antigonish foundation, which students will spread through Antigonish Friday.

Grade 8 student James Khoury says that spreading random acts of kindness in their school is a common occurence, so spreading it all through Antigonish seemed like a good idea:

Khoury says he can’t give details about where they will be today, but keep an eye open for students at different shops and buildings through the town and county.