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School Support Workers Across Nova Scotia could be out on Strike Soon as Negotiations Near Impasse Between Centres of Education and CSAP and School Support Workers

Oct 20, 2026 | Local News

More that 5,500 school support workers across the province could be manning picket lines next week as negotiations between eight CUPE locals and the province’s Regional Centres for Education and CSAP are nearing an impasse.
CUPE says the workers across the province could be off the job on October 26th.
Gerard Matthews is the president of local 955 of CUPE, representing about 800 workers in the Strait Regional Centre for Education, including casuals. He says the Regional Centres for Education have been advising parents to be prepared for possible changes if no agreement is reached by next Monday, the 26th.
Matthews says talks were continuing on Monday in hopes of reaching a deal.  He was in Sydney assisting another union local in their talks with the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.