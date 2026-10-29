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School Support Workers increase Pressure on the Province and Education Administration on Reaching a Contract

Oct 29, 2026 | Local News

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced school support workers across Nova Scotia will strike on Monday, November 2, unless they receive an offer guaranteeing at least $3.50 an hour in wage increases for every worker by 2029. 
 
The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions, representing eight CUPE locals, announced it will issue a 48-hour strike notice on Friday, October 30, if the government and employers don’t meet the wage demand. The council is calling on the government and employers to return to the table with an offer that meets the minimum wage increase needed to avoid job action. 

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989XFM Hospital Help Day Raises almost $87,000

Oct 29, 2026

The 989XFM Hospital Help Day has been a success. The annual radiothon held Wednesday in support of St. Martha's Regional Hospital Foundation raised $86,930. The money raised this year will go toward the purchase of an Osmometer, a piece of lab equipment.

Richmond Municipal Council Approves Grant Funding for Community Groups

Oct 28, 2026

Councillors in Richmond County approved grant funding for community groups.   In approving recommendations from its committee-of-the-whole session at last night's regular monthly meeting in Arichat , Richmond Municipal Council approved $700 for the Fourchu Development...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.