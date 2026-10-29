School Support Workers increase Pressure on the Province and Education Administration on Reaching a Contract

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced school support workers across Nova Scotia will strike on Monday, November 2, unless they receive an offer guaranteeing at least $3.50 an hour in wage increases for every worker by 2029.

The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions, representing eight CUPE locals, announced it will issue a 48-hour strike notice on Friday, October 30, if the government and employers don’t meet the wage demand. The council is calling on the government and employers to return to the table with an offer that meets the minimum wage increase needed to avoid job action.