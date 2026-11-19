The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions issued an open letter explaining the reasons 5,500+ school support workers rejected a tentative agreement negotiated with the province’s Regional Centres for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP).

The release stated the lion’s share of the wage increase government offered would not take effect until the very last day of a four-year agreement, adding most members would have to wait four years to see a meaningful raise if they ratified the agreement.