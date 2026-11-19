School Support Workers Unions explain the reasons behind Members Rejecting the Tentative Agreement with the Province
Nov 19, 2026 | Local News
The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions issued an open letter explaining the reasons 5,500+ school support workers rejected a tentative agreement negotiated with the province’s Regional Centres for Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP).
The release stated the lion’s share of the wage increase government offered would not take effect until the very last day of a four-year agreement, adding most members would have to wait four years to see a meaningful raise if they ratified the agreement.
The group is calling on government to engage in meaningful and timely discussions and come prepared to negotiate a more reasonable settlement. The council says if government does not come to the table prepared to negotiate, a strike will once again be a possibility. The NSSBCU promises to issue 24-hours’ notice of any strike action.