Some schools remain closed today as the province continues to recover from post-Tropical Storm Fiona.

There are no classes at the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education, Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet and the NSCC’s Pictou Campus.

Nova Scotia Power says almost 79,000 homes and businesses are still without power as of 8 a.m. Restoration times vary, but some may have to wait until Tuesday to get reconnected.