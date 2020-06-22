High Schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education to have Graduation Recognition Events

Paul Landry, regional executive director of education for the SRCE, said each of the 10 local high schools will celebrate graduates while following a list of guidelines, all of which were approved by public health in partnership with the department of education and early childhood development and union partners. Landry said the acknowledgements will take place in a manner that respects the health and safety of students, families, and staff.

Landry said these school led events will be separate from parent or community led grad celebrations like the one taking place at the Riverside International Speedway for Dr. JH Gillis students. Landry said those celebrations follow a different set of conditions and directives set by chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang.