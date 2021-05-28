Schools outside the Sydney and Halifax areas to return to In-Person Classes Next Week

As part of its reopening plan, the province announced students outside of Sydney and Halifax will return to school next week.

In-person classes will resume Wednesday, June 2, at all Nova Scotia public and private schools outside of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Sydney. Also on June 2, licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes across the province can return to 100 per cent capacity.

All public health measures as outlined in Nova Scotia’s Back to School plan will remain in place.

Families will receive more information from their schools or regional centres for education/Conseil scolaire acadien provincial today.

Families whose circumstances mean they are not ready to access their child-care space may continue to keep their child home and have their space held until June 30 without paying fees. Families are encouraged to talk to their providers regarding timing of re-enrolling their child in licensed child care. As of July 1, families must pay their fees or withdraw from child care.