SchoolsPlus Fun Day scheduled for Antigonish Education Canter today has been cancelled
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County Warden Hopeful the Request to have a Bill ...10:51 am | Read Full Article
With the province set to release its 2023-24 budget next week and the spring session of the legislature in sight, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council is hopeful the request to consolidate the town and county of Antigonish will be brought forward in the spring sitting. He noted they will have to wait until […]
Antigonish County Contributes $5,000 to Upcoming Paqtnkek Po...10:32 am | Read Full Article
During Tuesday’s regular Monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, members voted to offer $5,000 in funding for the upcoming Paq’tnkek Powwow, set for April 1-2 at StFX University. County Warden Owen McCarron said Covid shuttered a lot of things over the last few years and the powwow was no exception. McCarron said a number of […]
Hockey’s Josie Chisholm, Basketball’s Avan Nava ...10:18 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey defender Josie Chisholm is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Chisholm, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish anchored the X-Women defense in the championship series of the AUS playoffs in tough 1-0 and 3-2 double overtime losses to UNB this past week. The captain of the X-Women, Chisholm garnered AUS second […]