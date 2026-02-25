Schwartz Women in Business Society to host its 11th annual Women in Business Conference March 6-7

The Schwartz Women in Business Society is hosting its 11th annual Women in Business conference March 6-7, with keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and an evening gala.

Ella Brazier, community relations lead with the society, said the theme of In Full Bloom: The Leader Within is special because it represents growth and resilience while speaking to the strength that flourishes when leadership is nurtured from within.

The event will take place at STFX. Tickets are available on the STFX alumni web site until tomorrow (Thursday). Brazier said last year they had around 200 delegates, noting it was the first time they opened up the invites to alumni.