Scotiabank contributes to Big Brothers-Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada received a boost earlier this week.

Scotiabank offered a $3.1 million donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada in an effort to

boost nationwide one-to-one mentoring programs. Margie Grant Walsh, executive director with Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada of Pictou County, said the funding will be funneled to local organizations a focus on programming, innovation and evaluation. The funding is over five years.

Grant Walsh, whose group serves Pictou and Antigonish counties, said they were asked to pilot a project looking at testing some evaluation tools which will be developed and participating in a couple of marketing campaigns aiming at recruiting volunteers and promoting one to one mentoring. She said they are still ironing out some details.

Grant Walsh thanked Scotiabank and everyone who supports Big Brothers Big Sisters in Pictou and Antigonish.