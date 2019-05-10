Scotsburn Man in Custody Facing Several Charges including Luring a Child

A Pictou County man faces charges of luring a child and making explicit material available to a child.

On Wednesday, Colchester District RCMP, with help from the Colchester and Pictou District General Investigation Section, arrested Pictou County man and searched a home after receiving a complaint about someone distributing explicit images to a child via social media. Investigators received assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit.

23-year-old Devon Lee Stewart of Scotsburn faces a charge of luring a child, and two counts each of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

After being held in custody, Stewart appeared in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday. Stewart remains in custody and will return to court on May 13.