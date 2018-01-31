Scott, Antoine named St. FX Athletes of the Week

This weeks St.FX athletes of the week come from the sport of basketball. The X-Women picked up their first win of the season over Dalhousie on Friday night behind Holly Scott. Scott was the top scorer, netting 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Julius Antoine lead the X-Men to a 91-64 thumping over Dalhousie. Antoine scored a game-high 20 points over the number 1 team in the AUS. Antoine leads St.FX in scoring this season, averaging 16.3 PPG.