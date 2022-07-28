Scouts Canada Lists Pollett’s Cove as a Hidden Gem Campsite

Pollett’s Cove in Inverness County has made a national list of Canada’s top camping

destinations.

Scouts Canada, the country’s leading co-ed youth organization surveyed its more than 46,000 volunteers to name Canada’s most epic camp sites.

Pollett’s Cove was included in a list Scouts Canada called “Hidden Gem Campsites You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of”, from a survey of seasoned Scouters. Survey respondents indicated Pollet’s Cove has challenging coastal hikes overlooking stellar bay views.

Pollett’s Cove is only accessible by boat or on foot via a hike along the coastline from Pleasant Bay.

Hike Cape Breton, on its web site, says Pollett’s Cove is an incredible scenic and challenging hike of about 16 kilometres. It recommends camping overnight, but hiking there is doable as a day hike if you start early enough. They add the trail is very rugged, yet nicely worn as you hike over two mountains to one of the most beautiful coves you will ever set foot in.