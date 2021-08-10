Seamen’s Memorial Service Held In Canso Sunday

Residents of the Canso area paused over the weekend to remember Nova Scotia fishers who have

lost their lives at sea. On Sunday, the Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service was held in the community. This is the 45th year the Seamen’s memorial service has been held. For more than 30 years, Canso has also hosted the provincial service.

It is organized annually by the Canso Lions Club. Club member Ray White says they are pleased with the service in a couple of ways.

Next Sunday, the wreaths at the Memorial will be taken to sea for a final blessing and tribute. Local boats will gather at Whitman’s Wharf at 1 p.m. to pick up the wreaths.