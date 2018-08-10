Seamen’s Memorial Service set for this Weekend in Canso

The 42nd Seamen’s Memorial Service is set to happen on Sunday in Canso.

Ray White, a member of the Canso Lion’s Club, said the community has a long history associated with the sea. He said the event is meant as a memorial for the fishermen who lost their lives at sea and remembers those who made a life-long contribution to the community. He said it also highlights the importance of the fishery to the province.

White said people from other communities are also welcome to lay wreaths at the event, which is sponsored by the Canso Lion’s Club.

People wanting to take part can by call Lion Catherine DeRabbie at 902-366-2721 or White at 902-870-2377.