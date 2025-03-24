Sean Fraser looks to his Future as His Time as Central Nova MP Ending

Last week, outgoing Central Nova MP Sean Fraser gave what he expected to be his last public address as the MP in front of the Picotu County Chamber of Commerce`s annual general meeting.

Speaking about his future, Fraser said he knows he will not find the same professional reward in whatever he does next that he`s had over the last 10 years, adding his decision to move on was not motivated by job fatigue. With a three year old and a 9 year old at home, Fraser said his kids deserve more of his time.

Fraser also touched on the current situation with US and Canada relations, noting agreements with our neighbours to the south are routinely and habitually ignored under the current American administration. He noted this is the sort of thing that has the potential to cause immense challenges for local communities.

For a long time, said Fraser, Canadians focused on their differences with one another. He noted an external threat has reminded people who their opponents really are, and it isn`t people in the same community who support different political parties.