Sean Fraser Pleased to be Returning to Ottawa as the MP for Central Nova

Central Nova’s Sean Fraser said he is happy to represent the local riding once again.

Following a close race, Fraser defeated all comers including Conservative Candidate Brycen Jenkins, who held an early lead as results came in Monday evening. Fraser called it an exciting night, adding it is an enormous honor to serve as the elected representative for one’s community.

When asked if there were plans for his role in the Liberal Government, Fraser said the only role he has any inclination toward is being the MP for Central Nova. Fraser said he hasn’t talked with anyone about potential appointments since Monday evening. If those calls come, Fraser said he will happily engage, but for now he says has the job he has always wanted.

Fraser said with the results from the election, it will be a big privilege to make Canada an even better place to call home.